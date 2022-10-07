Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Booking Bray Wyatt's WWE Return Run, Latest AEW Backstage Turmoil, More Quick Takes
Yet another exciting and newsworthy week in wrestling was capped off by the highly-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt, who closed out WWE Extreme Rules with one of the coolest comebacks in recent history. With Triple H now running things creatively in the company, Wyatt will indeed have the whole world...
Bleacher Report
Dear WWE: Please Keep Bray Wyatt Away from Roman Reigns
Dear WWE: Please don't make the same mistake twice and ruin Bray Wyatt. So goes what has to be the underlying thought of many WWE and pro wrestling fans after the return of Wyatt at Extreme Rules on Saturday night. While it was one of the greatest reveals of all...
Bleacher Report
Early WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules
With Extreme Rules in the rearview mirror, WWE will turn its attention to building its next premium live event, the blockbuster Crown Jewel extravaganza from Saudi Arabia. Already headlined by undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, the show is bound to attract the attention of both fans and interest mainstream onlookers.
