Arizona State

CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
EDUCATION
msn.com

Biden Admin Discreetly Changes Student Loan Relief Act, Making Millions Of Borrowers Ineligible For Forgiveness

Biden is touting his unprecedented plan for student loan forgiveness as a major debt reliever for millions of Americans. However, a recent report from NPR found that his administration has discreetly changed a major portion of the program’s guidance. This revision removed Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) as qualifiers, leaving millions now seemingly ineligible.
EDUCATION
Vice

I Was Just Shut Out of Student Loan Forgiveness. And I’m So Tired.

During my sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, my mom’s multiple sclerosis took a bad turn. My parents could no longer afford my tuition. Luckily, I suppose, getting $42,207 from a mix of governmental and private sources at the student aid office was easier than getting into one of the good dorms.
COLLEGES
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
EDUCATION
CNET

Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too

President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
EDUCATION
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION
Fatherly

Biden Quietly Rolls Back Loan Cancellation For Hundreds Of Thousands

In disappointing news for millions of Americans carrying student loan debt, the Biden Administration announced a reversal in its loan forgiveness program on September 29th, formally excluding borrowers with privately held federal loans, such as Family Federal Education Loans and Perkins Loans. According to federal records, more than four million...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
ECONOMY

