NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
NHL
Florida Panthers Claim Defenseman Josh Mahura Off Waivers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has claimed defenseman Josh Mahura off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Mahura, 24, produced seven points (3-4-7) over 38 games with Anaheim in 2021-22. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta has skated in 79...
NHL
Lightning statement on Ian Cole
The Tampa Bay Lightning today issued the following statement Sunday regarding defenseman Ian Cole. "The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation. Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."
NHL
Red Wings trim roster to 23
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith, and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit has also placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve and designated defensemen Seth Barton, Mark Pysyk and Jake Walman as injured non-roster. Additionally, the Red Wings released defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from his amateur tryout.
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
NHL
Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in News, Sports & Entertainment
SUNRISE, Fla. -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers will be recognizing South Florida community members making a difference in various different fields through a "Celebration of Hispanic Excellence" content series. From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, media members, activists and more, the...
NHL
NHL opening night rosters for 2022-23 season
With the NHL opening the season in North America on Tuesday, here are opening-night rosters that have been announced by teams as of Monday evening:. Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit, Max Comtois, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Derek Grant, John Gibson, Adam Henrique, Max Jones, John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Brett Leason, Isac Lundestrom, Mason McTavish, Pavol Regenda, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakob Silfverberg, Anthony Stolarz, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, Colton White, Trevor Zegras.
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 23-man roster for Opening Night. The Coyotes will begin the 2022-23 NHL regular season at Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 13. Game time is 4 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defensemen and 13 forwards.
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 91 - Sean Monahan 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman /...
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
NHL
Blues reveal 23-man roster for Opening Night
Roster includes 12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies. Training camp is over, and the St. Louis Blues have submitted their 23-man roster to the NHL for the official start of the 2022-23 season. The Blues roster currently features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder)...
NHL
Jets claim forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers
Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, made his NHL debut and played 23 games for Washington last season. WINNIPEG, October 10, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Washington Capitals. Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, made his NHL debut and had four points (2G, 2A) and four...
NHL
RELEASE: Phillips Reassigned to Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that defenseman Isaak Phillips has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 16 forwards, 19 defensemen and two goaltenders. RELEASE: Blackhawks Claim Tinordi Off Waivers. Chicago claims defenseman from the New York...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
NHL
The Wrap: Shorthanded Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Vancouver
Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boise on Saturday. Missing the top-five returning scorers in their lineup, the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at Rogers Arena. The Coyotes were without forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Travis Boyd, Lawson Crouse, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in their second-to-last game of the preseason.
NHL
SEA of Leadership
The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start of the 2022-23 season, you may have noticed as you scanned the Kraken list there are four players designated to wear the "A" of an alternate captain: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. This quartet of veterans served as alternate captains last season once Mark Giordano was traded midseason.
NHL
Meltzer: 'The Standard' Episode 3 Recap
The third episode of "The Standard" docuseries picks up the Flyers at the midpoint of the six-game preseason and runs through the weekend back-to-back set that saw the Flyers lose 4-1 in Boston and 2-1 in Long Island. The first game saw the Flyers play well in the first period...
NHL
Canes Announce Roster Moves
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and forward Jamieson Rees from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Jack Drury and Jordan Martinook have also been assigned to Chicago. Defenseman Jake Gardiner has been placed on long term injured reserve, and forward Max Pacioretty has been placed on the injured non-roster list.
