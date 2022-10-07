The Tampa Bay Lightning today issued the following statement Sunday regarding defenseman Ian Cole. "The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation. Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO