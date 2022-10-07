ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
news9.com

Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
HARRAH, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert For 64-Year-Old Man Issued By Enid Police

A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old man Sunday night by the Enid Police Department. EPD said Thomas Scalley was last seen walking south from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid Sunday afternoon. Police say he's wearing a purple t-shirt with blue jeans and camo shoes. Authorities say he...
ENID, OK
news9.com

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK
news9.com

Semitruck Crashes Into Guardrail On Westbound I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to the scene of a wreck where a semitruck crashed into a guardrail at around 6:50 a.m. Monday on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. The guardrail was able to prevent the truck from going off the road. According to OHP, there were no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter

The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
NORMAN, OK
Public Safety
news9.com

Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State Get Past Texas Tech, 41-31

Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12). Texas Tech...
STILLWATER, OK

