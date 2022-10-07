U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's seniority celebrated, scrutinized in U.S. Senate debate

Read full article on original website
Related
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one.
Gov. Greg Abbott: Terror designation would allow Biden to get billions from cartels
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to make the case that the Biden administration should designate cartels as terrorist organizations.
Comments / 0