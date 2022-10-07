Read full article on original website
Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple
SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - CATL (300750.SZ), a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide.
Treasurer says Australia likely to avoid recession but admits global economy is ‘dangerous’
Jim Chalmers says spiralling energy costs the most ‘problematic aspect of our inflation problem’ through to mid-2023
Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay, benefits
SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A union representing Australian employees of iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) voted to strike due to lack of progress on wage negotiations, a union official said on Tuesday.
