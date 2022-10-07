ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16

Canton def. Garretson, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-21, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-3, 25-11, 25-7

Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Howard def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Jones County def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20

Milbank def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 15-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Scotland def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

St. Francis Indian def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Wall def. Custer, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 29-27

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hemingford, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-19, 28-26

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

