Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO