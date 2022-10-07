Read full article on original website
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
Supporting children with learning challenges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
Lawsuits, resident pushback pause affordable housing project on Maui
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after woman allegedly killed by estranged husband. “How she lived is such a stark contrast to how she died," the victim's long-time friends say. Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water. Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. They...
State-of-the-art catamaran expected to take Hawaii marine research to ‘new frontiers’
Despite the changes, the state is urging recipients not to panic. Waiehu is zoned as agriculture land and critics say it should stay that way. Supply chain issues delay $300 state tax rebate by another week. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Department of Taxation said paper stock for check...
This weekend’s open house listing with Locations (October 6, 2022)
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit https://www.locationshawaii.com/
Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s minimum wage went up this week to $12 an hour. The increase will mean an average of about $300 more per month for workers at that wage. But it could also impact their ability to collect food stamp benefits, officials said. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance...
Forecast: Humid conditions and light winds persist; increased rainfall expected to move in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week. Clouds and showers will favor island interior sections of the island during the afternoons. More widespread rainfall is expected Tuesday through Thursday as a front develops near the western end of the state and slowly...
Haven’t gotten your state tax rebate yet? A paper shortage might be to blame
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to supply chain issues with paper stock, it will be another week until taxpayers receive their paper refunds, the state Department of Taxation said Friday. The state said paper stock for the checks was ordered ahead of time by the state Department of Accounting and General...
LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season. Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families. These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates...
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way
Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period. Tracking big changes Sunday into next week as more pop up showers develop. Showers will kick up on the radar as light winds take over. Hawaii News Now JR - Weather. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST. |. Expect...
Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend
Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond
Winds will be light and variable with warm and humid conditions through early next week a a large low pressure system is parked well to the north. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for interior and leeward sections, with a higher chance for downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two for Maui and Hawaii Island.
This is Now (Oct. 10, 2022)
With conditional DOH approval, Navy gets green light to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling. The state Department of Health announced Friday that it has conditionally approved the first phase of the Navy’s revised plan to empty the Red Hill facility. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
