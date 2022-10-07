Tori Spelling Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ Mini Dress Amid Reports She’s Working On Marriage With Dean McDermott

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling is 49 and looking fine! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum returned to The Masked Singer‘s stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for “TV Theme Night” and looked sexy in a hot pink mini dress. Seen here, the dress featured long sleeves that turned into gloves of the same color and flattering ruching along the front. An adjustable tie hung from the bottom of the ruching and pulled up the dress, giving it an extra-short fit.

Tori paired the dress with matching pink platform pumps and accessorized with a gold chain necklace and several bracelets. Her distinctive platinum blonde hair was lightly curled and parted down the middle. Also included in the slideshow was a photo of the actress posing with Full House star Jodie Sweetin, who matched her in a bright pink pantsuit. “Pretty in Pink,” she captioned the photos she posted on Instagram. “So great to go back home to my @maskedsingerfox family. TV Night!” Tori was previously revealed as the unicorn on the hit Fox series after she gave an energetic performance of “I Love It” by Icona Pop.

Tori Spelling has worn several pink outfits lately (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Tori’s appearance on The Masked Singer comes amid reports that she’s working on her marriage with her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, 55. “Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

Furthermore, another trusted insider told HollywoodLife in July that while the spouses are in a “trial separation”, Tori has been impressed with the way Dean is stepping up for their family. “Dean has been working on himself so much in hopes to save his marriage and his efforts are not going unnoticed,” the source EXCLUSIVELY noted. “Tori is the love of his life, and he knows where he was falling short in their marriage.”

The source added, “He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage.”

The couple shares five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Fans were convinced Tori and Dean were breaking up after photos of an upset-looking Tori standing outside the office of a lawyer surfaced in Oct. 2021. She appeared to be yelling on the phone while carrying a notepad that showed notes about “custody,” “support” and “assets”. She was also without her wedding ring. Dean was pictured without his wedding band the same month, although he previously denied divorce rumors.

The couple is no stranger to divorce rumors, as their marriage has been reported to be on the rocks for several years. Furthermore, in June 2021, Tori revealed that she and Dean were sleeping in separate beds. Perhaps, this period of separation is what the two actors need to find each other again.