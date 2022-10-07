ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk agrees with fmr president of PayPal on PayPal’s drastic move

Update, a Paypal spokesperson told Teslarati in an email:. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”
Elon Musk sets the record straight: Does he think he’s above the law?

Critics and skeptics of Elon Musk have a long list of complaints about the SpaceX and Tesla CEO. His tweets are almost always off the cuff, his ideas are polarizing, he’s unabashedly honest, and his opinions about specific topics are extremely strong. He even feuds openly with agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals Beijing does not want Starlink in China

During a recent interview, Elon Musk shared a number of interesting details about his thoughts on China. But apart from sharing about what he believes could be a peace plan between Taiwan and China, Musk also mentioned something interesting about Beijing’s stance on SpaceX’s satellite internet system, Starlink.
Tesla and EVs’ popularity pushes car carrier companies to seek higher weight limits

With the transition to electric vehicles now inevitable, car carrier companies are urging politicians and the Biden administration to raise the truck weight limitations on the United States’ highways. By doing so, car carrier companies could transport more electric vehicles. But inasmuch as the proposal seems sound, the rail sector and safety activists strongly oppose the idea, with critics arguing that heavier trucks mean more dangerous roads.
The Tesla ‘Cyber-Roadster’ could be the coolest project car on the internet

Instagram user David Andreyev is currently working on what he calls the Tesla “Cyber-Roadster,” and it could be the most extraordinary Tesla project on the internet. From swapping a V8 into a Tesla Model S to electrifying classic cars, the internet is filled with Tesla/Tesla-powered project cars. Still, perhaps none have caught my attention more than the “Cyber-Roadster.” At a time when so many are waiting eagerly for the Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster, this project could be what holds you over in the meantime.
