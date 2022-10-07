Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
KULR8
Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins
The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
KULR8
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
KULR8
#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon
BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
KULR8
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
KULR8
West rides strong second half to fifth straight win over Senior
BILLINGS- A second half rally from Billings West allowed the Golden Bears to pull away from Billings Senior and win their fifth consecutive game over their crosstown rival, 34-21. West is now 41-24-1 all-time against Senior. They improve to 5-2, 5-0 in conference play and have won five in a...
yourbigsky.com
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Fairfield Sun Times
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Different kinds of fall weather each day this week
A warm and dry start to the week turns briefly cooler and wetter. Windy periods highlight the end of the work week.
KULR8
MSU Billings experiencing enrollment jump
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings is experiencing its largest freshman class enrollment fall 2022, the first time in three years. A release from MSUB said there are increases in enrollment at the school within military, Hispanic and Native American students. First-time freshmen and transfer student retention rates have...
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
Shooting at Billings park disrupts youth football practices
A shooting took place Tuesday evening around 7 pm at Stewart Park where nearby two youth football practices were going on.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
yourbigsky.com
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Monday will be a warm one; Tuesday will be a different story
Tomorrow night and into Tuesday, a low pressure system will push through the area bringing cooler air and some chances of precipitation.
Veteran's Career Fair held at Billings Metra
Close to 90 businesses were on display and accessible at the Montana Pavilion Saturday morning, as hundreds of veterans walked up and down the aisles.
