TOLEDO, Ohio – The Akron Zips volleyball team fell 3-0 at Toledo by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18 at Savage Arena on Saturday. For the second straight match, sophomore MB Karleighana Jones posted a hitting percentage above .300 with a .308 mark with five kills. Junior OH Faith Johnson also floored five kills to lead the Zips' attack. Freshman Avery Brown tossed a team-best 13 assists and senior DS Lauren Latka anchored the defense with 12 digs. Middle blockers, Ellen Kinnaird and Jayda Young, paced the Akron (4-14, 1-6 MAC) defense above the net as Kinnaird collected a team-high five blocks and Young recorded three blocks.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO