Read full article on original website
Related
gozips.com
Akron Rifle Successfully Opens Campaign Versus Pair of Ranked Opponents
MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 7) | MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 8) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio - The 10th-rated University of Akron rifle team battled a pair of ranked opponents this past weekend as the Zips hosted No. 3 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State at the Robert A. Pinn Shooting Range.
gozips.com
No. 19 Akron Posts 8-0 Triumph at Chicago State
BOXSCORE (PDF) CHICAGO, Ill. – The 19th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team garnered four goals in each half en route to posting an 8-0 Mid-American Conference victory at Chicago State (1-8-3, 0-3-0 MAC) on Sunday, Oct. 9. "I was pleased with the performance, the team showed great mentality...
gozips.com
Hadley’s Brace Leads Akron to 3-1 Win at Northern Illinois
BOXSCORE (PDF) DEKALB, Ill. – The University of Akron women's soccer team garnered a two-goal performance from sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) en route to earning a 3-1 Mid-American road victory at Northern Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 9. "We are very proud of the way our players showed up,...
gozips.com
Akron Drops In-State Showdown at Ohio; Irons Hits for School-Record 43 Completions
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. ATHENS, Ohio – University of Akron redshirt junior QB DJ Irons (Lawrenceville, Ga.) threw for a career-high 418 yards as part of a school-record 43 completions, but Ohio posted a 55-34 Mid-American Conference football triumph over the Zips on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Peden Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gozips.com
Zips Fall at Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Akron Zips volleyball team fell 3-0 at Toledo by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18 at Savage Arena on Saturday. For the second straight match, sophomore MB Karleighana Jones posted a hitting percentage above .300 with a .308 mark with five kills. Junior OH Faith Johnson also floored five kills to lead the Zips' attack. Freshman Avery Brown tossed a team-best 13 assists and senior DS Lauren Latka anchored the defense with 12 digs. Middle blockers, Ellen Kinnaird and Jayda Young, paced the Akron (4-14, 1-6 MAC) defense above the net as Kinnaird collected a team-high five blocks and Young recorded three blocks.
gozips.com
Akron Battles Chicago State
No. 19 Akron (6-2-3, 1-0-1 MAC) at Chicago State (1-7-3, 0-2-0 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The 19th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team continues its three-game Mid-American Conference road swing traveling to Chicago, Ill. for...
gozips.com
Akron Swimming & Diving Opens Season with a Win, Gatrall Posts Second Fastest NCAA 200 BACK 1:55.44 Time
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips swimming and diving team cruised to their first win of the season, claiming the 2022 Akron Zips Classic title with 1,612 total points at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium on Saturday. After a dominant early session performance, Akron carried the momentum into the evening...
gozips.com
Zips Dominant in AM Session of Akron Zips Classic, Gatrall Sets New Meet Standard
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving scored 454 points in the early session of Saturday's Akron Zips Classic, which ended with a record-breaking performance by junior Madelyn Gatrall in the 100-yard backstroke at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium. Gatrall set a new meet record of 53.20 in the...
Comments / 0