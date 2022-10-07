Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
KTVZ
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22. Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive. The Vikings are 4-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North. Justin Jefferson finished with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two scores for the Vikings. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters for the Bears. They are 2-3.
KTVZ
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach’s gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers to escape with a win Staley tried to give away. With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left. Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but he couldn’t convert.
KTVZ
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs on a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception. A boy ran onto the field after Fournette’s first TD and was tackled hard by a security guard at the opposite end of the field. Police said there would be no charges and no arrest was made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
NFL’s new concussion protocol triggered Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater’s removal Sunday, team says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a big hit Sunday and was unable to return to the game because of the new concussion protocol that went into effect the same day, making Bridgewater one of the first players to be sidelined under the new rules. Bridgewater suffered a blow to...
KTVZ
Dolphins’ Bridgewater still in concussion protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL’s revised concussion rules. Starter Tua Tagovailoa is still in the concussion protocol and is not ready to return to football activities, according to coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel also did not commit to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson as the Dolphins starter Sunday against the Vikings.
KTVZ
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills’ 38-3 win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh. After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Bills improved to 4-1. The Steelers dropped to 1-4, and have lost four straight, which marks their longest skid since opening the 2013 season with four losses.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels blasted for 2-point attempt in loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was on the sideline as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for what
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Roughing-the-passer call on MNF prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A controversial roughing-the-passer penalty just before halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night delivered another blow to the NFL and its beleaguered officiating crew. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit to 17-7 just before halftime when Chris Jones stripped Derek Carr from behind. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on the Raiders quarterback while also coming away with the ball, and replays showed it was clearly loose and that Jones clearly recovered, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer. The call came one day after referee Jerome Boger was panned for a roughing call on Tom Brady that helped the Buccaneers seal their win over Atlanta.
Holden on Packers and Badgers
CBS 58 Sports Director Kevin Holden tells Steve “Sparky” Fifer who/what he blames for the Packers loss to the Giants. Some Packers topics include: Analytics in football, Aaron Rodgers, Elgton Jenkins, Royce Newman and Joe Barry.
Comments / 0