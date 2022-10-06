HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been another beautiful warm day as we have seen temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds have been on the increase today out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Skies will remain clear this evening and overnight, but it won’t be as chilly tomorrow morning. Winds will remain a bit breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Those winds will keep temperatures up between the upper 40s west to the upper 50s east. Tuesday will be even warmer as winds turn breezy out of the southwest at 15 to 20+ mph and gusts to 30 mph. Look for high temperatures into the 80s. The may get near 90° in the southwest. This will all be just ahead of an approaching cold front that will quickly race through the area from northwest to southeast during the evening. This will bring a slight chance of rain to the area with the better chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Nebraska. There is a small chance of severe weather in Southeast Nebraska. For the rest of the area, besides the small chance of rain, winds will become northwesterly behind the front and could get quite gusty, possibly up to 40 mph in some places. The northwest winds will also draw in some cooler air to the area. Look for lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s from west to east.

