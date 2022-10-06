ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
