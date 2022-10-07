Read full article on original website
Related
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All of a sudden, Bulls' Patrick Williams is in a battle for his starting power forward spot
In a surprise move, Patrick Williams came off the bench for the Bulls in their 131-113 win against the Nuggets in preseason action Friday evening at the United Center.
Hornets Remain Winless in Preseason PlayDraft SharePreviewPublish
The Hornets fell to the Wizards Monday night.
Yardbarker
Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?
Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender 'flopped' on illegal block call
The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen. Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.
RELATED PEOPLE
Javonte Green takes step closer towards claiming starting power forward spot for Chicago Bulls
Javonte Green is impressing in the Chicago Bulls preseason and looks poised to claim the starting power forward spot
Comments / 0