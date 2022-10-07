Read full article on original website
Sandhills Valley rides to 52-12 win over Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Caleb Burnside had an unofficial 189 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes as Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “Caleb stepped up,” Sandhills Valley coach Luke Connell said. “We lost Cole Kramer to injury. He’s a big dude and a big part of our offense. I challenged the 5-foot-8 Caleb to really step up and become Cole, and he performed.”
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Area Chamber ag scholarship deadline approaches
The deadline to submit applications for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee scholarship is Oct. 17. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the Committee’s Annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet on Nov. 14, at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. To...
Historic Ag Hall is base for NCTA's student leaders
CURTIS — Each first and third Tuesday of the month at 12:10 p.m., Student Senate members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture gather at the oldest building on campus. They network and keep student groups informed, offer input to administrators and faculty, discuss policy or campus concerns or coordinate service projects with Curtis and Frontier County residents.
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $499,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Youth tour planes with Civil Air Patrol at Lee Bird Field
The North Platte Civil Air Patrol group hosted an open house on Saturday at the North Platte Regional Airport. Aaron Parshall, cadet, was one of several club members guiding tours of planes used by the Patrol. “We have three civil air patrol planes, we have the helicopter from the hospital...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
Canteen Festival swings into the weekend
The second annual North Platte Canteen Festival concluded its first day with the swing dance after a full day of activities. A performance of “A Sentimental Journey” was at the Fox Theater on Sunday afternoon featuring Canteen tales and 1940s swing standards. The show will be repeated today at 2 p.m. at the Fox Theater.
Letter to the Editor: Jacobson has proven himself
It is not often that we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate with the proven ability for office that Mike Jacobson has. He is a successful businessman in the financial field. He is a successful farmer with experience in many areas of agriculture. He and Julie have served the community in many ways including education, the arts and their church.
Man, 19, critically wounded in shooting near Fourth and Eastman
An 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue. North Platte police and fire personnel responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting. A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Chief Steve Reeves said in a press release Sunday morning.
Letter to the Editor: Dentist made care affordable
Thank you, Angie Turner, for your letter to the editor. I have a brother who's a Type 1 diabetic. He moved back to North Platte from Oklahoma. He is on Medicaid, and he wasn't able to go out of town to see a dentist. I felt so sad about him and was worried about how his teeth looked. When he told me he hadn't been to a dentist in two years, I went to our regular dentist and told the staff there about my brother's situation.
Great Plains Health denies allegations made in former cardiologist's lawsuit
Great Plains Health has denied allegations made by Richard Markiewicz and agreed with the facility's former cardiologist that a jury trial should be held in the case. The facility's stance was filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 5 in response to Markiewicz's suit that claims outgoing CEO Mel McNea, incoming and current CEO Ivan Mitchell and Ned Mack, head of GPH's Governance Committee, "made false and defamatory statements" about him after his firing and as he searched for future employment.
