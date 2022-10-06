Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
kitco.com
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
kitco.com
Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kounrad’s Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
kitco.com
Oil falls on recession and China COVID fears
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on...
kitco.com
Gold gains on short covering, bargain buying, pullback in USDX
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on short covering in the futures market and some bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. A weaker U.S. dollar index and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields on this day is also working in favor of the metals market bulls.
kitco.com
Fire-fighting Bank of England forced to buy inflation-linked bonds
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England again sought to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond markets on Tuesday, expanding its emergency buying to inflation-linked debt. Citing a "material risk" to financial stability after pension firms were hit by the turmoil,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Strong USDX, rising U.S. Treasury yields, stingy Fed punish gold, silver prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are sharply lower near midday Monday. The safe-haven metals are being hit...
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
kitco.com
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
kitco.com
The Dollar, Safe Haven or Leaky Lifeboat?
The "strong U.S. dollar" has been, of late, the most topical affliction for gold. Already sagging under the weight of hawkish Fed speak, receding financial liquidity, competition from crypto and disappointment from its failure to rise to new highs on the back of high inflation. The investment consensus appears to be one of highly convicted bearishness. Technical charts bear this out, with the metal breaking to a three-year low. The U.S. dollar lifeboat is no longer safe for occupancy.
kitco.com
Portugal explores 28% capital gain tax on crypto
(Kitco News) After becoming one of the most crypto-friendly nations in Europe with no crypto tax on individuals, Portugal is now looking into the idea of a 28% capital gain tax for digital currencies. The country's Finance Minister, Fernando Medina, submitted a new budget draft proposal that calls for a...
kitco.com
Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
kitco.com
Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
kitco.com
Short covering drives gold prices as bullish hedge funds mostly sit on the sidelines
(Kitco News) - As expected, hedge funds have significantly pared back their short bets in gold, but are reluctant to take any major bullish position, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Last week, gold prices saw an impressive short-covering rally that drove prices to a...
kitco.com
Osisko reports record preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Osisko said that the company recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of C$53.7 million during Q3 2022...
kitco.com
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 11 chart alert - Bulls, bears fighting to a stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Bitcoin struggles to hold support at $19,000 as bears are on the attack
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traders appeared confused about what they wanted to do ahead of this week's release of the latest Federal...
Comments / 0