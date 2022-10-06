ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Interest Rates#Belgrade#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reuters
kitco.com

Oil falls on recession and China COVID fears

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold gains on short covering, bargain buying, pullback in USDX

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on short covering in the futures market and some bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. A weaker U.S. dollar index and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields on this day is also working in favor of the metals market bulls.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Fire-fighting Bank of England forced to buy inflation-linked bonds

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England again sought to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond markets on Tuesday, expanding its emergency buying to inflation-linked debt. Citing a "material risk" to financial stability after pension firms were hit by the turmoil,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces

(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
STOCKS
kitco.com

The Dollar, Safe Haven or Leaky Lifeboat?

The "strong U.S. dollar" has been, of late, the most topical affliction for gold. Already sagging under the weight of hawkish Fed speak, receding financial liquidity, competition from crypto and disappointment from its failure to rise to new highs on the back of high inflation. The investment consensus appears to be one of highly convicted bearishness. Technical charts bear this out, with the metal breaking to a three-year low. The U.S. dollar lifeboat is no longer safe for occupancy.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Portugal explores 28% capital gain tax on crypto

(Kitco News) After becoming one of the most crypto-friendly nations in Europe with no crypto tax on individuals, Portugal is now looking into the idea of a 28% capital gain tax for digital currencies. The country's Finance Minister, Fernando Medina, submitted a new budget draft proposal that calls for a...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 11 chart alert - Bulls, bears fighting to a stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin struggles to hold support at $19,000 as bears are on the attack

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traders appeared confused about what they wanted to do ahead of this week's release of the latest Federal...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy