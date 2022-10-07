ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Umatilla County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildhorse hosts Indigenous marketplace

PENDLETON, Ore.- October, 10, is National Indigenous Peoples' Day and Wildhorse Resort and Casino is hosting an Indigenous Marketplace featuring arts and craft vendors from around the region. Vendors are able to set up shop rent-free at the marketplace that showcases local and regional handmade, one-of-a-kind items. Rose Sampson, owner...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Vehicle Catches Fire After Accident

No injuries were reported Tuesday after a vehicle caught on fire following an accident on Highway 730. Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched around 2 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man on the run is apprehended

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Trailer full of hay catches fire on I-182

Pasco, Wash. - A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on I-182. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of I-182 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
yaktrinews.com

RPD stops, impounds multiple vehicles for reckless driving

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is warning drivers that if they drive recklessly, their vehicles will be impounded. Over the weekend, officers stopped several vehicles for reckless driving. In one instance, police say a car was racing another vehicle at over 80 miles per hour on Keene...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy