Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
Walla Walla high activates crisis response plan after student dies in crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash. The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS). As part...
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
Wildhorse hosts Indigenous marketplace
PENDLETON, Ore.- October, 10, is National Indigenous Peoples' Day and Wildhorse Resort and Casino is hosting an Indigenous Marketplace featuring arts and craft vendors from around the region. Vendors are able to set up shop rent-free at the marketplace that showcases local and regional handmade, one-of-a-kind items. Rose Sampson, owner...
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
Vehicle Catches Fire After Accident
No injuries were reported Tuesday after a vehicle caught on fire following an accident on Highway 730. Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched around 2 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush.
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
Trailer full of hay catches fire on I-182
Pasco, Wash. - A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on I-182. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of I-182 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
Breaking down Benton County's preliminary public safety budget report
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to more than $7 million in public safety programs and projects in the 2023-24 budget, using funds from the Public Safety Sales Tax. At the end of 2022, the commissioners will finalize and adopt the budget. Of...
Tri-Cities walk to help end Alzheimers in Kennewick helps raise money and awareness for a cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event. The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
RPD stops, impounds multiple vehicles for reckless driving
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is warning drivers that if they drive recklessly, their vehicles will be impounded. Over the weekend, officers stopped several vehicles for reckless driving. In one instance, police say a car was racing another vehicle at over 80 miles per hour on Keene...
Umatilla County commissioner candidates call for ending Measure 110
PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioner candidates were united Thursday night, Sept. 6, in their assessment that Oregon’s recent law decriminalizing small quantities of drugs is wreaking havoc in the county. But none of the four supplied an answer about how to get more people into local addiction treatment...
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
