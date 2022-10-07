Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
letsbeardown.com
THIS WIDE RECEIVER THREW ONE OF THE GREATEST NON-QB YOU WILL EVER SEE. DIME
Memphis Tigers football wide receiver Gabe Rogers caught four passes for 46 yards through three quarters of their game against Houston on Friday in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. That won't be the story of his Friday night. It will be his 41-yard touchdown strike (yes, a pass) to Asa Martin...
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WATN Local Memphis
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 40 near North [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Memphis indie film “Queen Rising” showcases local sights and talents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Queen Rising,” a new psychological thriller set and shot in Memphis hit theaters Friday. The film follows a school teacher who signs a book deal to write about a series of murders on a college campus years ago, only for the murders to start haunting her in the present day.
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
WATN Local Memphis
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
actionnews5.com
Traffic delay on I-240 from multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 causing a delay in traffic. The westbound left lanes are blocked, and the left shoulder is blocked. The crash is near the Millbranch exit.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
actionnews5.com
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m. Action News 5 received reports of a water main break. So far, 15 customers have been impacted. Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions...
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-car crash causes delays on I-240, TDOT says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is backed up on I-240 Westbound near the Mill Branch exit. TDOT is reporting a multi-car crash at mile marker 24.8. The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Westbound Left Lane of 3 Lanes are blocked and the Left Shoulder. Download the...
