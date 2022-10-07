ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

WBBJ

Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Traffic delay on I-240 from multi-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 causing a delay in traffic. The westbound left lanes are blocked, and the left shoulder is blocked. The crash is near the Millbranch exit.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m. Action News 5 received reports of a water main break. So far, 15 customers have been impacted. Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Pride Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

One injured after Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
BROWNSVILLE, TN

