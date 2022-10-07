Read full article on original website
Northern Lehigh captures Triple Hot Play honors for Week 7
It takes big plays to win big games and Northern Lehigh's Nick Frame came up with one in the Bulldogs thrilling 40-33 win over Notre Dame Green Pond on Friday. Frame, a senior quarterback, got Northern Lehigh off to a quick start when he weaved his way for a 60-plus yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to set the tone in the Colonial League victory.
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
2 injured in reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured in a reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Explosion in Schuylkill County heard across area
A dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County could be heard from miles away. Jack Reinhard will have the story. Reading police are offering more information about a shooting that took place over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
Berks pumpkin artist shows off skill on 'Halloween Wars'
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is carving out a creative pumpkin path. "I look at the picture and I just carve it. That's it," said Jannet Michael of Maidencreek Township. "I started with watermelon, carving cantaloupe, honey dew, vegetable, and then I started carving the pope, because he was coming here to United States."
Are there treasures in your attic? The Antique Treasure Show in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Could a fortune be found in your attic, basement, or living room?. You can find out today as Historic Bethlehem is hosting an Antique Treasure Show Saturday at the Moravian Museum on 66 W. Church Street, Bethlehem. "We don't know quite what to expect, but we are...
At Easton's Riverside Park, people celebrate cultures of groups who lived in America before Columbus' journeys
EASTON, Pa. - Many schools and businesses were off Monday for Columbus Day. It's the day to honor Christopher Columbus, the sailor whose explorations opened the west to European colonization. In response to Columbus Day, there is a day being recognized more and more: Indigenous Peoples Day. We found people...
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
Homes for Our Troops begins work on home for veteran in Wind Gap
WIND GAP, Pa. -- Wounded military veterans are getting a chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to help from a nonprofit. On Saturday, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of a home for Marine Corporal Dan Lasko in Wind Gap. Corporal Lasko was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
