kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Decision about handing out $10,000 reward in Rongey case still pending
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A decision has yet to be made regarding giving away the $10,000 reward offered in the Jesse Rongey case. On August 3, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service first announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the murder suspect wanted for the July 5, 2022, shooting death of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville.
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
