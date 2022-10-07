Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO