Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of $100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
nddist.com
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe. “Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business...
nddist.com
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million. The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution...
Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources (GME.AX) to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand.
Comments / 0