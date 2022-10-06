ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business

ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of $100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor

ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe. “Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business...
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M

MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million. The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution...
