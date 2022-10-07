ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help: Suicide Almost Cost Me My Life 15 Years Ago

It's World Mental Health Day. Fifteen years ago suicide almost took my life. Today I'm thankful I can talk about it in hopes of saving another beautiful soul. There has always been a stigma that hangs over talking about mental health issues. Whether you're struggling with internal feelings or life is falling apart all around you telling others you're not handling it well seems to be a NO-NO.
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead

Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Kentucky Woman Scares and Surprises Niece and Nephew Using Scream Mask [WATCH]

My husband and kids love to watch people getting pranked. I, on the other hand, do not. They get a real kick out of people getting scared half to death. There is no limit to the lengths my husband will go through to scare someone. You have to be on guard around him. You never know when he will strike. He has scared people with rubber snakes, masks, fake poop, sound effects, and just the element of surprise. He is a master of the scare game.
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

