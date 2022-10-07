Read full article on original website
Indiana Shelter Dog, SAVANNAH KAY, Has the Beauty and Charm of a Southern Belle
This sweet girl's name was inspired by a trip to Georgia. SAVANNAH KAY is available for adoption right now at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. SAVANNAH KAY's sweet personality reminded an ITV staffer of a beautiful southern belle. And...
IN, KY and IL Residents Share Four Funny and Insight Words They Would Say to Their 14-Year-Old Selves
If only we could go back in time and make better decisions. If we could tell ourselves to turn right, instead of left. Or, choose him, instead of him. Focus on this, rather than that. Tell our younger selves to go for it, instead of holding back. We know that...
Neighbor Claps Back at Loud Next-Door Party by Hammering on Old Deck
A respectful, polite way to deal with noisy neighbors is to start with a conversation about their noise level. Calling the police or informing authorities is another, though slightly more escalated, option. However, if those don't work, seeking revenge by taking on home improvement projects is always an option. On...
Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help: Suicide Almost Cost Me My Life 15 Years Ago
It's World Mental Health Day. Fifteen years ago suicide almost took my life. Today I'm thankful I can talk about it in hopes of saving another beautiful soul. There has always been a stigma that hangs over talking about mental health issues. Whether you're struggling with internal feelings or life is falling apart all around you telling others you're not handling it well seems to be a NO-NO.
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
You’ll ‘Fall’ in Love with Autumn, Ember, & Hayride – Adoptable Tabbies in Warrick County
I'm so excited! I LOVE LOVE LOVE summer but I also like it when it turns a little crisp out for the spooky Halloween season. Nothing too crazy. This weekend's 60-degree temps will be perfect. I also bought a "Channel the Flannel" candle and I am making pumpkin and apple desserts this weekend.
Kentucky Woman Scares and Surprises Niece and Nephew Using Scream Mask [WATCH]
My husband and kids love to watch people getting pranked. I, on the other hand, do not. They get a real kick out of people getting scared half to death. There is no limit to the lengths my husband will go through to scare someone. You have to be on guard around him. You never know when he will strike. He has scared people with rubber snakes, masks, fake poop, sound effects, and just the element of surprise. He is a master of the scare game.
