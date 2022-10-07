At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.

