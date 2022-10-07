Read full article on original website
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
Lacey Evans Flexes Smoking Transformation In Skimpy Video Drop
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
Bo Dallas Is Set For WWE Return
Last night at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE after a two-year absence. Now his brother is reportedly returning to the company as well. According to Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter., Wyatt’s younger brother, former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, is returning to the company. Alvarez states that Dallas’ return is imminent. This apparently came from multiple sources.
Mia Yim Is Officially Done With Impact Wrestling
Mia Yim had a bright future ahead in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was all derailed after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
Bray Wyatt Returns At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE started dropping White Rabbit teasers during live events as they played Jefferson Airplane’s song. That continued in a big way as QR codes captured the attention of the entire WWE Universe. Ringside News exclusively reported that WWE brought in director Rob Fee to “make sure the White Rabbit...
WWE Made Several Changes To Extreme Rules Main Event
WWE Extreme Rules is coming for fans tonight, and nobody knows what will happen. We do know that this should be a big show, and the main event has already been swapped out a couple of times. With the White Rabbit teases coming in left and right, fans are at...
Alexa Bliss Featured As Bridezilla In ‘Dude Perfect’ Video
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and has worked hard to make herself one of the highlights of the women’s division. She is a former RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion and remains a highlight of WWE television. Bliss returned to WWE television back...
White Rabbits Invade Philadelphia Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
The White Rabbit has been the talk of the town heading into Extreme Rules. For the past several, WWE has planted several clues and vignettes that show a White Rabbit. These clues have left fans speculating as to who could be behind these mysterious vignettes, with many fans believing that Bray Wyatt could be making his return to WWE.
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules
The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
WWE Going All Out With Philadelphia References For Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules is set to place at Philadelphia this Saturday. The show promises to be excited with several interesting matches named for the night. Although the show has only six matches announced, fans are stilling buzzing about several of those matches. Two matches which everyone is talking about is the Fight Pit match and the Donnybrook match.
Call For Roman Reigns To Face Andrew Tate Next
Romain Reigns has been at the pinnacle of professional wrestling for two years now. His 700+ day reign has Universal Champion has been unprecedented in the modern era. After he’s done with Logan Paul, another celeb might be in his crosshairs. During his reign, The Tribal Chief has beaten...
