(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.

FERNDALE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO