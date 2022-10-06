Read full article on original website
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
Shocking CCTV of Gas Station Robbery Released by LAPD as Suspects Arrested
Detectives suspect Clayton Randolph, who allegedly features in the clip, may be wanted in connection with other robberies in the Los Angeles area.
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A Walgreens employee witnessed a man urinate on a toy display, causing more than $400 worth of damage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. A witness identified the man while he was lying on the sidewalk in front of the location, and noted they intended to press charges. The witness signed a citizen arrest form. The man was arrested and placed on $20,000 bail.
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Two found in alleged stolen vehicle; one wanted in LA County
Two arrests were made after stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.
2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts
Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood
A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log. Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage […]
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
