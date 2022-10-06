ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested

GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A Walgreens employee witnessed a man urinate on a toy display, causing more than $400 worth of damage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. A witness identified the man while he was lying on the sidewalk in front of the location, and noted they intended to press charges. The witness signed a citizen arrest form. The man was arrested and placed on $20,000 bail.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Traffic Violations#Ford Focus
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log. Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills

LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy