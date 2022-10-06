Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
Ken Jennings “Started to Cry” When He Walked Out for ‘Jeopardy’ Season 39 Premiere: “People Just Went Bonkers”
Ken Jennings may be no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage having guest hosted numerous times and holding the record for the longest winning streak, but that didn’t exempt the newly-appointed co-host from having an emotional reaction as he walked out for the premiere of Season 39. He credits his reaction to the studio audience, which was brought back to the show for the first time in more than two years. “That first game of this season, I walked out and people just went bonkers and I just started to cry,” he told Good Morning America. “This game means so much to people. And...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode
How will the story of the O'Brien family end? Fans can look forward to a wedding and a new baby in the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
KTVB
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle
After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
KTVB
'Dancing With the Stars' Brings Magic and Fun to the Dance Floor On Disney Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with an enchanting night of dances that saw the contestants get animated for Disney+ Night. The stars all did their best to step up to the challenge with some impressive, magical performances. Host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as stalwart...
KTVB
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Being a Child Star, Praises 'Really Supportive' Parents (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about getting a lot of support from his parents when he first started too pursue a career as an actor. The actor -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story -- recently sat down with ET, and was joined by co-star Evan Rachel Wood and director Eric Appel.
Comments / 0