Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
La Cañada Is Better Than This
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I usually don’t respond to letters to the editor, but the letter of Sept. 29 from Marcus Johansson was so extreme and insulting to La Cañada residents I felt a need to write something. Marcus...
Pasadena Humane Hosts Annual ‘Wiggle Waggle Walk’
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Approximately 1,500 pets and owners gathered at the Rose Bowl to walk or run to raise money for the Pasadena Humane’s Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run fundraiser. In its 24th year, the annual fundraiser hosted various vendors,...
Aquatics Center Goes for Record-Breaking Water Aerobics Class
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will hold its first-ever “Pool Together Fest” at the aquatics center in Brookside Park from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua-aerobics class with a live DJ set from DJ Lady C. The festivities will kick off the annual campaign “Let’s Pool Together,” and feature a Pumpkin Splash Patch sponsored by Trader Joe’s, Kid Zone, RBAC competitive team activities, photo and information booths, and for adults, a beer and wine garden.
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A Walgreens employee witnessed a man urinate on a toy display, causing more than $400 worth of damage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. A witness identified the man while he was lying on the sidewalk in front of the location, and noted they intended to press charges. The witness signed a citizen arrest form. The man was arrested and placed on $20,000 bail.
