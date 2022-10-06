First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will hold its first-ever “Pool Together Fest” at the aquatics center in Brookside Park from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua-aerobics class with a live DJ set from DJ Lady C. The festivities will kick off the annual campaign “Let’s Pool Together,” and feature a Pumpkin Splash Patch sponsored by Trader Joe’s, Kid Zone, RBAC competitive team activities, photo and information booths, and for adults, a beer and wine garden.

