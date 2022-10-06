Read full article on original website
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage. “You know,...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Says She Feels 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests She Move Away
While Kody Brown might still be reeling from his split from his third wife, Christine Brown, the patriarchy-loving patriarch doesn't seem to have a problem letting his first wife, Meri Brown, go. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody makes a suggestion in the aftermath of the sudden death of Meri's mother, Bonnie, that leaves Meri even more upset than before.
Cheryl Burke Emotionally Addresses Dog Custody Drama with Ex Mathew Lawrence (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is still hurting over having to battle her ex-husband over custody of their dog. Monday's Dancing With the Stars was bittersweet for Burke and her celeb partner, Sam Champion. The pair delivered a fun, memorable dance for Disney+ Night -- a paso doble set to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman -- but ended up getting voted off.
Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice
Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Celeb Advisor Sean Paul Preview the Battle Rounds (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani is ready to bring the right temperature to season 22 of The Voice! The Battle Rounds kick off on Monday, and that means it's celeb advisor time -- and Sean Paul is here to help Team Gwen!. "It reminds me of myself," Sean told ET of working with...
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates
Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show. "This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."
Kathie Lee Gifford Upset Over Regis Philbin Headlines Due to Kelly Ripa's Book: 'What's the Point?'
Kathie Lee Gifford would rather not hear Kelly Ripa’s thoughts on their late co-host, Regis Philbin. On Monday, the former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host shared that she didn't have any plans to read Ripa’s book, Live Wire, and wasn't pleased about the headlines concerning the nature of Ripa and Philbin's relationship.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael
Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back. Angela...
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling
Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!. The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
Kid Cudi Talks 'Nearing the End' of His Music Career and Future Plans
Kid Cudi at just 38 years old can already see the end of his extraordinary musical career. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper said as much during an appearance on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, where he also revealed what might come next. During a conversation with host Sean...
Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes
Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
NeNe Leakes in Shock After Son Brentt Suffers Stroke and Heart Failure, Gives Update on His Condition
NeNe Leakes revealed that her 23-year-old son, Brentt, recently suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke. In a video message on her Instagram Stories, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that the incident happened two weeks ago and that her son is recovering. The reality TV star said that...
