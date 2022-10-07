Read full article on original website
How to Manage Sustainability in the Zettabyte Era Featured
Technological advances such as 5G and industrial automation are leading our society into new realms of efficiency. However, it’s also becoming increasingly evident that these advancements are coming at a cost of ecological sustainability. To counter this, any technological advance needs to ensure that it also supports a sustainable approach to its advancement.
Baicells Unveils New 5G Small Cell using Qualcomm 5G SoC
Baicells Technologies, a global provider of LTE and 5G network solutions, has announced availability of its new 5G small cell, the Aurora243. Developed on the Qualcomm 5G SoC (System on a Chip) solution, this scalable platform marks Baicells next steps in introducing 5G platforms to their existing commercial solution portfolio that serves operators, enterprises, and communities.
Strategies for Simplifying 5G Deployments | BSA & Filter Session | ANZ, HK, TW & KR Edition
Mobile network operators are racing to add more capacity and capability to their networks via additional frequency bands, and advanced architectures. These additions mean existing infrastructure must accommodate more radios and antennas – which can lead to issues like additional tower weight, wind loading, and more. In this 1-hour...
GSMA Forms Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce with IBM & Vodafone
The GSMA announced the formation of the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce, with IBM and Vodafone as initial members, to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing. Unlike today’s computers that rely on bits for calculation,...
No-Code SaaS Security Firm DoControl Expands Integration with Zoom
DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, which recently had its $30M Series B funding round announced an expanded integration with Zoom to provide an additional layer of data access security controls to protect sensitive video, audio, and text-based files. This partnership will further enable DoControl in helping customers confidently...
3SS, P3 Forge Partnership for In-Vehicle Infotainment powered by Android
3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leader in software for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV and multiscreen entertainment, and automotive infotainment solutions specialist provider P3 announce their partnership and a new collaborative technology platform that brings Android-powered super-aggregation to passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Acknowledged leaders in their respective fields, the partners...
Nokia to Lead 2nd Phase of the European 6G Flagship Initiative, 'Hexa-X-II'
Nokia announced that it will lead the Hexa-X-II project, the second phase of the European 6G flagship initiative. This new phase will expand the Hexa-X partner list to 44 organizations that are tasked with creating the pre-standardized platform and system view that will form the basis for many inputs into future 6G standardization.
Arelion Launches 40Gbps Ethernet Virtual Private Line for Enterprise Customers
Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), has announced a new standard of Ethernet connectivity for enterprise customers, with the availability of 40Gbps EVPL (Ethernet Virtual Private Line) bandwidth across its #1 ranked AS1299 global fiber backbone network. Building on recent Arelion network investments, high bandwidth EVPL gives customers the flexibility and reliability...
NTT Group Companies Run Experiments on Food Delivery using Autonomous Robots
NTT Urban Solutions, NTT Urban Development, NTT Communications and NTT are working together to reduce the need for human labor by utilizing robots in a new initiative. The four companies are conducting demonstration experiments involving food delivery using autonomous robots linked to mobile ordering apps. Through this demonstration, they also aim to create new and valuable experiences for office workers and sales opportunities for restaurants.
Nokia WiFi: Intelligent WiFi for Last Mile Connectivity Featured
Home WiFi has become an indispensable part of our lives and it has come a long way. From a basic routing service that was used to link a couple of computers and phones to the Internet, it is now used to power rich entertainment services, manage in-house facilities, automate home maintenance, monitor security and keep tabs on occupants’ health and safety.
Quantum-secure Networking Firm Qunnect Raises $8M in Funding, Led by Airbus Ventures
Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi...
Exposing Fraudulent Credentials and Improving the Hiring Process with Identity Verification Technology Featured
Many companies of all sizes are interested in the opportunities that remote work provides - whether it's access to an expanded talent pool or cost savings. Upwork’s Future Workforce Report (2021) estimates that more than 40 million Americans will be working remotely in the next five years. As remote work demand continues to grow, employment verification methods, such as varying a person’s degrees and education level will need to adapt and evolve to catch up.
Enreach Acquires Dutch ICT Provider Contict & Danish Service Provider Datel
Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing providers of converged contact solutions backed by independent investment firm Waterland Private Equity, further strengthens its footprint in the Netherlands and Denmark, thereby continuing its long-term buy-&-build strategy. With the addition of Dutch ICT provider Contict and Danish service provider Datel, Enreach enhances...
