Many companies of all sizes are interested in the opportunities that remote work provides - whether it's access to an expanded talent pool or cost savings. Upwork’s Future Workforce Report (2021) estimates that more than 40 million Americans will be working remotely in the next five years. As remote work demand continues to grow, employment verification methods, such as varying a person’s degrees and education level will need to adapt and evolve to catch up.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO