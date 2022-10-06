Foreign travel from the UK nearly doubled after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to new research.Travel trade organisation Abta said a survey indicates that 38% of people travelled abroad between March and August, compared with 21% during the previous six months.The UK scrapped its remaining pandemic travel restrictions in March, including the requirement for all arrivals to complete passenger locator forms, and those who were not fully vaccinated to take a coronavirus test.We now face an uncertain year aheadMark Tanzer, AbtaAbta said the poll of 2,000 consumers suggests overseas travel for the 12 months to the end of August was...

TRAVEL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO