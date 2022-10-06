ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Crypto exchange Binance suffers $570 million hack

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance temporarily suspended its blockchain network after hackers made off with around $570 million worth of its BNB token. Binance said late Thursday a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. So-called cross-chain bridges are tools that allow the transfer of tokens from one blockchain to another.
#Web3 Investment#Tokenist#Bnb Chain
boundingintocrypto.com

🔴Binance Under Attack! | This Week in Crypto – Oct 10, 2022

﻿Binance’s blockchain is hacked, Celsius leaks user data in a court filing and Satoshi’s long-lost Bitcoin code is found. These stories and more this week in crypto. Hackers have stolen around $600M worth of BNB tokens from Binance. Hackers targeted Binance Bridge, a cross-chain bridge that allows for the transfer of tokens between two blockchains operated by the Binance exchange, collectively known as BNB Chain. Once discovered, Binance halted the blockchain entirely, and expects that many of the tokens can be frozen or recovered.
EWN

Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack

Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
bitcoinist.com

XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield

Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
tokenist.com

Portugal Eyes 28% Crypto Tax As Entire EU Moves To Expand DeFI Regulations

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. October 10th proved to be an important day for crypto in the EU. At the level of the European Parliament, the landmark MiCA Law won a vote by a landslide while the EU Commission issued a call to monitor the Ethereum blockchain. On the same day, the Portuguese parliament received a draft for 2023’s budget that includes taxes on crypto for retail investors.
forkast.news

Justin Sun, SBF again deny involvement in Huobi Global sale

The founder of blockchain network Tron, Justin Sun, and crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried each denied for a second time that they have participated in purchasing a majority stake in Huobi Global, after crypto media outlet Wu Blockchain said on Monday that Sun was actually the Chinese crypto exchange’s behind-the-scenes purchaser, with Bankman-Fried was rumored to be backing Sun.
Benzinga

Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO, has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production, reported Reuters. What Happened: The world’s biggest battery maker, which accounts...
The Independent

Survey finds foreign travel nearly doubled after Covid rules were lifted

Foreign travel from the UK nearly doubled after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to new research.Travel trade organisation Abta said a survey indicates that 38% of people travelled abroad between March and August, compared with 21% during the previous six months.The UK scrapped its remaining pandemic travel restrictions in March, including the requirement for all arrivals to complete passenger locator forms, and those who were not fully vaccinated to take a coronavirus test.We now face an uncertain year aheadMark Tanzer, AbtaAbta said the poll of 2,000 consumers suggests overseas travel for the 12 months to the end of August was...
NEWSBTC

Brazilian Tax Authority Records 12,000 Institutional Crypto Holdings

Crypto is becoming mainstream in Brazil, with 7.8% of the country’s population (about 16 million people) owning cryptocurrency. As a result, exchanges such as Binance, Crypto.com, and Coinbase are soaring in Brazil. Brazil is becoming the primary crypto market of Latin America as records show over 12,000 Brazilian companies...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi

Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
