Business Insider
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million worth of Binance Coin was stolen, CEO says
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked in an attack early Friday. Hackers attacked a bridge between blockchains, but the situation is now "contained," the CEO of Binance said. Around $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen, Bloomberg reported. An exploit on a cross-chain bridge resulted in extra Binance...
CNBC
$570 million worth of Binance's BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Binance said a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. In total, hackers withdrew 2 million BNB tokens — about $570 million at current prices — from BNB Chain said in a blog post on Friday. An...
‘The issue is contained now’: CZ responds after $100M exploit halts Binance Smart Chain
Binance Smart Chain paused on Thursday evening after detecting a “potential exploit.”. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao later confirmed the issue on Twitter, saying, “An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB.” The BSC Token Hub impacted is the cross-chain bridge between the BNB Beacon Chain and the BNB Chain, he added.
Crypto exchange Binance suffers $570 million hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance temporarily suspended its blockchain network after hackers made off with around $570 million worth of its BNB token. Binance said late Thursday a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. So-called cross-chain bridges are tools that allow the transfer of tokens from one blockchain to another.
boundingintocrypto.com
🔴Binance Under Attack! | This Week in Crypto – Oct 10, 2022
Binance’s blockchain is hacked, Celsius leaks user data in a court filing and Satoshi’s long-lost Bitcoin code is found. These stories and more this week in crypto. Hackers have stolen around $600M worth of BNB tokens from Binance. Hackers targeted Binance Bridge, a cross-chain bridge that allows for the transfer of tokens between two blockchains operated by the Binance exchange, collectively known as BNB Chain. Once discovered, Binance halted the blockchain entirely, and expects that many of the tokens can be frozen or recovered.
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack
Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
bitcoinist.com
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
todaynftnews.com
Jim Cramer claims buying a farm via Bitcoin profits, challenges non-believers for a bet
On Friday, Jim Cramer pushed his large number of online non-believers with a challenge- bet against him. He dares you. He boasted to Crypto Twitter that he was shattered from both Ethereum & Bitcoin and purchased a boat and a farm with the proceeds. This was followed by him urging...
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
tokenist.com
Portugal Eyes 28% Crypto Tax As Entire EU Moves To Expand DeFI Regulations
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. October 10th proved to be an important day for crypto in the EU. At the level of the European Parliament, the landmark MiCA Law won a vote by a landslide while the EU Commission issued a call to monitor the Ethereum blockchain. On the same day, the Portuguese parliament received a draft for 2023’s budget that includes taxes on crypto for retail investors.
forkast.news
Justin Sun, SBF again deny involvement in Huobi Global sale
The founder of blockchain network Tron, Justin Sun, and crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried each denied for a second time that they have participated in purchasing a majority stake in Huobi Global, after crypto media outlet Wu Blockchain said on Monday that Sun was actually the Chinese crypto exchange’s behind-the-scenes purchaser, with Bankman-Fried was rumored to be backing Sun.
If you bought EMAX crypto tokens when Kim Kardashian promoted them on Instagram, you'd have lost over 95% of your money by now
Ethereum max has lost 95% of its value since June 2021, when Kim Kardashian promoted it. Investing in tokens like EMAX is risky because the value can plummet, experts have told Insider. She'll pay a fine for failing to disclose how much she was paid to promote EMAX, the SEC...
Benzinga
Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO, has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production, reported Reuters. What Happened: The world’s biggest battery maker, which accounts...
Survey finds foreign travel nearly doubled after Covid rules were lifted
Foreign travel from the UK nearly doubled after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to new research.Travel trade organisation Abta said a survey indicates that 38% of people travelled abroad between March and August, compared with 21% during the previous six months.The UK scrapped its remaining pandemic travel restrictions in March, including the requirement for all arrivals to complete passenger locator forms, and those who were not fully vaccinated to take a coronavirus test.We now face an uncertain year aheadMark Tanzer, AbtaAbta said the poll of 2,000 consumers suggests overseas travel for the 12 months to the end of August was...
NEWSBTC
Brazilian Tax Authority Records 12,000 Institutional Crypto Holdings
Crypto is becoming mainstream in Brazil, with 7.8% of the country’s population (about 16 million people) owning cryptocurrency. As a result, exchanges such as Binance, Crypto.com, and Coinbase are soaring in Brazil. Brazil is becoming the primary crypto market of Latin America as records show over 12,000 Brazilian companies...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
