Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for expunging the records of those arrested for marijuana possession, while echoing calls of legalization. “Today’s pardons will give a fresh start to thousands of people and their families, and offer hope to all those suffering from this country’s history of unjust, racially discriminatory drug policy. They also represent the latest in a number of bold, progressive executive actions this President has ordered, including investing in environmental justice and renewable energy, helping to reduce use of force by police officers and demilitarize law enforcement, and of course canceling student debt.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO