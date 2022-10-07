ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 11

Robert Clem
3d ago

police here in Hawaii doesn't mess with the people who have for personal use too much, they smoke it too...🤣

Reply
4
Zog Loncaric
3d ago

End prohibition on Cannabis Joe‼️think of the federal tax revenue to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure and increase desperately needed salary to attract intelligent teachers for our youth, the U.S. has fallen to 27 th in the world on an academic level‼️the youth are the future‼️☮️

Reply
2
Related
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Marijuana Laws#Ne White House#Hawaii News Now#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans
KIMT

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
POLITICO

Democrats are applauding Joe Biden's pardon on simple marijuana possessions under federal law. However, there are a few that want him to do more.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for expunging the records of those arrested for marijuana possession, while echoing calls of legalization. “Today’s pardons will give a fresh start to thousands of people and their families, and offer hope to all those suffering from this country’s history of unjust, racially discriminatory drug policy. They also represent the latest in a number of bold, progressive executive actions this President has ordered, including investing in environmental justice and renewable energy, helping to reduce use of force by police officers and demilitarize law enforcement, and of course canceling student debt.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
POTUS
KGW

President Biden will return to Oregon next weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be relatively rare. Biden will travel to California from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy