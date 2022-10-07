Rock Valley volleyball: Whitewater beats East Troy, grabs share of regular-season title

EAST TROY—Whitewater’s volleyball team took care of its business, earning a 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 victory over host East Troy on Thursday to cap Rock Valley play.

And by virtue of Brodhead’s home victory over McFarland, the Whippets are co-conference champions along with the Cardinals and Spartans.

For Whitewater, which improves to 19-6 overall and 8-1 in conference games, Kindyl Kilar contributed a double-double of 26 kills and 10 digs. Aidyn Amundson finished with three blocks, Caleigh Yang added 23 digs and three aces, and Calli Grosinske put up 38 assists along with serving three aces. Cali Kopecky chipped in 13 digs.

“This team is so well deserving of this honor as conference champions,” Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. They have worked so hard, stayed consistent and have a true desire to get better every single day. To finish on the top of the RVC is an accomplishment and a goal we had, but we are not done yet.

“I think we are starting to really believe. We can battle with great teams, and we are finding success. Success comes in the grind. When we face adversity, when we have setbacks, but we keep grinding and believing, that is success.

“That is exactly what I love about this team this year. They believe in each other and even in the face of adversity, they still believe. We hope to use this mentality and momentum to take us deep in the playoff battle.”

W HITEWATER 3, EAST TROY 1

Whitewater 25 25 20 25

East Troy 16 15 25 17

Leaders—Kills: Kindyl Kilar (WW) 26, Jillian Pergande (ET) 16. Blocks: Aidyn Amundson (WW) 3. Aces: Caleigh Yang, Calli Grosinske (WW) 3; Olivia Grayse (ET) 2. Assists: Grosinske 38, Julia Aleckson (ET) 32. Digs: Yang 23, Amaya Pluess (ET) 26.

Big Foot 3, Beloit Turner 2—The first set was a 60-point marathon the Trojans won 31-29, but the Chiefs were undeterred on their Senior Night, winning sets two and three before taking the tie-breaking fifth set and the match Thursday night.

“After dropping the fourth set when our energy seemed down, they rallied back during game 5,” Big Foot coach Chad Roehl said of his team’s effort. The set scores went 29-31, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10.

Sydney Wilson had 14 kills for Big Foot; Lily Wolf recorded 35 assists.

BIG FOOT 3, BELOIT TURNER 2

Beloit Turner 31 22 18 25 10

Big Foot 29 25 25 19 15

Big Foot leaders—Kills: Sydney Wilson 14. Blocks: Abby Hildebrandt, Molly Andersen 2. Aces: Lily Wolf 2. Assists: Wolf 35. Digs: Oli Patek 40.

Edgerton 3, Evansville 1—Tied 23-23 in the third set after each team had already taken a set, the Crimson Tide went on a 27-14 scoring run to pick up a 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory against the host Blue Devils on Thursday night.

Annalisse Schmall and Samantha Johnston led Edgerton with 13 kills apiece while Jillian Scharlau had 39 assists and four aces.

Brynn Westby had nine kills for Evansville. Skye McDermott chipped in eight kills, 18 assists and two blocks in the defeat.

EDGERTON 3, EVANSVILLE 1

Edgerton 21 25 25 25

Evansville 25 19 23 14

Leaders—Kills: Annalisse Schmall, Samantha Johnston (Edg) 13; Brynn Westby (Ev) 9. Blocks: Johnston 2; Skye McDermott, Maria Messling (Ev) 2. Aces: Jillian Scharlau (Edg) 4; Adison Etringer, Kennedy Doblos (Ev) 1. Assists: Scharlau 39, McDermott 18.

Clinton 3, Jefferson 0—The Cougars swept the visiting Eagles 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 on Thursday. Jayden Nortier led Clinton in blocks (11) and digs (13) and added three aces.

CLINTON 3, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson 21 17 20

Clinton 25 25 25

Clinton leaders—Kills: Jayden Nortier 11. Blocks: Lindsey Koch, Jenna Shinkus, Carly Beals 2. Aces: Allie Bell 4. Assists: Jenna Gunnink 6. Digs: Nortier 13.