Commodore Brunch Week Six: Something to Chew On
There’s an old saying in college football—likely created by some marketers at the University of Oregon or something—along the lines of “look good, play good”. Donning their white helmets over black tops and white britches, Vanderbilt looked good on a beautiful fall afternoon in Nashville on Saturday. Through the better part of two quarters, Vanderbilt played even better, looking poised to pull off a shocking upset over No. 9 Ole Miss. The Commodores took a commanding 20-10 lead over the Rebels following a 15-play, 75 yard drive that took over half of the second quarter. Clark Lea and his bunch punched in a touchdown on a gutsy fourth down run from Ray Davis. In front of the largest crowd of the year at FirstBank Stadium, the Commodores appeared ready to play the role of spoiler on homecoming.
Vanderbilt falls apart in second half, loses to Ole Miss 52-28
In a tale of two halves, the Vanderbilt Commodores were soundly defeated by the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 52-28 on a rather chilly fall day at First Bank Stadium. The cold did not stop the scoring with the teams combining for 80 points. The first half featured 37 total points, over 450 yards of total offense and multiple big plays in the passing game. The second half saw much of the same but was dominated by Ole Miss.
