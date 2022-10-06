There’s an old saying in college football—likely created by some marketers at the University of Oregon or something—along the lines of “look good, play good”. Donning their white helmets over black tops and white britches, Vanderbilt looked good on a beautiful fall afternoon in Nashville on Saturday. Through the better part of two quarters, Vanderbilt played even better, looking poised to pull off a shocking upset over No. 9 Ole Miss. The Commodores took a commanding 20-10 lead over the Rebels following a 15-play, 75 yard drive that took over half of the second quarter. Clark Lea and his bunch punched in a touchdown on a gutsy fourth down run from Ray Davis. In front of the largest crowd of the year at FirstBank Stadium, the Commodores appeared ready to play the role of spoiler on homecoming.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO