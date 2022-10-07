Fertility services are getting harder to find in Oklahoma, as Integris Health will be closing its Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City at the end of the year. "Due to declining patient volumes and overall financial losses from increased expenses and contract labor costs, it is no longer feasible to keep Bennett Fertility open," Integris said. "We find reassurance in knowing that patients will have access to high-quality reproductive care through other service providers in our immediate area."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO