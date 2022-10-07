Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime
Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity. The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road, but a suspect is not in custody.
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In Yukon Shooting
At least one person was shot Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
News On 6
Edmond Business Hosting Jiu-Jitsu Benefit Tournament For Wounded Police Officer
A Jiu-Jitsu training center is hosting a benefit tournament for wounded Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. Prodigy Jiujitsu will hold a tournament for adults with white, blue and purple belts. Wells is on life support after a crash with a chase suspect last month. The event is scheduled for Oct....
News On 6
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes, Leading Police On Chase Arrested
A man is in custody on Monday accused of breaking into homes and leading police on a short early-morning chase on the northwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the man was allegedly trying to break into homes near the Broadway Extension and West Wilshire...
News On 6
Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital
A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
News On 6
OKCFD Releases New Video Of NW OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters have released a new video of a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, according to...
News On 6
Child Hit By Car, Taken To Hospital In SW Oklahoma City
A child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon. It happened near Southwest 25th and Western. Oklahoma City Police say the child is expected to be okay but the driver was driving without a license.
News On 6
No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC
No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
News On 6
OKCFD Looking To 'Fill The Boot'
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hitting the streets to collect donations for their fill the boot campaign. The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be at busy intersections all over Oklahoma City through Saturday. This year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa firefighters are competing, with the...
News On 6
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
News On 6
Penn Square Mall Apple Store At Forefront Of Nationwide Organizing Effort
A second wave of workers have started to organize nationwide, and an Oklahoma store is one of those that led the charge. Apple employees at Penn Square Mall will vote to unionize this week. The workers at the mall’s location said they're the only Apple employees within a couple hour...
News On 6
Fertility Clinic Options Declining in OKC
Fertility services are getting harder to find in Oklahoma, as Integris Health will be closing its Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City at the end of the year. "Due to declining patient volumes and overall financial losses from increased expenses and contract labor costs, it is no longer feasible to keep Bennett Fertility open," Integris said. "We find reassurance in knowing that patients will have access to high-quality reproductive care through other service providers in our immediate area."
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th Street and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace, according to firefighters. The fire spread throughout...
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
News On 6
Construction Nearly Complete At Busy Edmond Intersection
Construction that is improving a busy metro intersection is nearly complete. If you've driven around 2nd and Bryant in Edmond, you know the headache of the construction. News 9's Deanne Stein was there at 6 p.m. with the good news.
News On 6
City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter
The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
News On 6
Sooners Attempt Misdirection Of Revealing Starting Quarterback Vs. Texas
Oklahoma tried to keep the suspense of who would take the reins as quarterback on Saturday morning going. Forty-five minutes before kickoff, Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville were seen on the field warming up and in uniform. Twenty minutes later, Gabriel was practicing handoffs with Marcus Major and practicing end zone throws with Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq. Then, Beville did the same.
News On 6
Venables Says He Expects Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel To Return This Week
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to make his return to the field this weekend against Kansas, according to News 9's Dean Blevins. Blevins sat down with Coach Venables on Sunday, where he said he expects Gabriel back. Venables also said that safety Billy Bowman is not expected to return...
