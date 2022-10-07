Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats

Read full article on original website
Ukraine vows to strengthen armed forces after Russian strikes
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine vowed to strengthen its armed forces after Russia launched its biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters and prompting Kyiv to halt electricity exports to Europe.
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west as protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police rage on, activists said. Riot police fired into at least one neighborhood in Sanandaj,...
Albany Herald
'No room for compromise' on Taiwan's sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is "no room for compromise" over the self-ruled island's sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find "mutually acceptable ways" to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. "The consensus of the Taiwanese people ... is to defend our sovereignty and...
Albany Herald
5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL
Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Either way, it's a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
NFL
