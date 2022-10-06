Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped after being held captive and sexually assaulted. Timothy Haslett Jr., who lives at the home, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Crews boarded up the...
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
KCTV 5
Grandview Police Dept changes recruiting strategy as it struggles to fill officer positions
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department hopes sponsoring new recruits for academy training and education will help fill the department’s many vacant positions. Around the state, there are more than 100 vacant officer positions statewide with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Area law enforcement agencies like GPD...
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
KCTV 5
Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- Streets have reopened at the scene at a three-day long police investigation in Excelsior Springs, but the investigation will continue into the next working week. Excelsior Springs police say “numerous items” were recovered from the home in the 300 block of Old Orchard.
KCTV 5
Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
KCTV 5
Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Man stabs brother following argument over sandwich
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man stabbed his brother Saturday over an argument concerning sandwiches, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The stabbing happened in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that two brothers had an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
KCTV 5
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
KCTV 5
Advocates say it’s time to review all of Golubski’s cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Calls for a full review of retired KCK detective Roger Golubski’s cases continue to grow. Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. “It shouldn’t take this long,” said Tricia...
KCTV 5
Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) -- Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city. “We all want to see healing, we all want to see hope in our town, and we believe Jesus is the reason for that,” said resident, Sherie Renne.
KCTV 5
Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
KCTV 5
Tonganoxie police ask help with locating 6-year-old child
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning after they had to euthanize a gorilla due to congestive heart failure. The gorilla, who was named Curtis, was 28 years old. The KC Zoo posted the following statement on their Facebook page:. Last year, we announced the extraordinary...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
KCTV 5
Shawnee City Council to take stance on transgender sports
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. “The transgender community is under attack across the United States,” said Alex Welch Blattner. Blattner said she’s been an ally for the LGBTQ community in...
