Independence, MO

KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped after being held captive and sexually assaulted. Timothy Haslett Jr., who lives at the home, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Crews boarded up the...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Advocates say it’s time to review all of Golubski’s cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Calls for a full review of retired KCK detective Roger Golubski’s cases continue to grow. Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. “It shouldn’t take this long,” said Tricia...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
TONGANOXIE, KS
KCTV 5

Tonganoxie police ask help with locating 6-year-old child

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has...
TONGANOXIE, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee City Council to take stance on transgender sports

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. “The transgender community is under attack across the United States,” said Alex Welch Blattner. Blattner said she’s been an ally for the LGBTQ community in...
SHAWNEE, KS

