KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.

