ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
News On 6

Indigenous Peoples Day: Cherokee Nation Hopes For Seat In Congress

While people around the U.S. honor the history of Indigenous people, one tribal government is calling for Congress to follow through on a promise that has not been fulfilled in nearly 200 years. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, which was formally recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021. To commemorate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Afraid Of Arrest, Iranians Shot Amid Protests Seek Medical Help Online

As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy