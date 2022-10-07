Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
Ohio Senate debate with Tim Ryan, JD Vance descends into attacks
Both candidates sought to tailor their messages to the working-class voters who could determine the election in an evening peppered with barbs and one-liners.
News On 6
Advocates Ask For Mercy Ahead Of Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild’s Clemency Hearing
Advocates are asking for mercy ahead of death row inmate Richard Fairchild's clemency hearing. The advocates, members of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said Fairchild's original attorneys didn't do their job and kept important evidence from the jury. Fairchild's attorney now believes if the jury then knew...
News On 6
‘Disservice to Students,’ Inter-Tribal Council Slams HB 1775; Repeal Efforts Expected
The Inter-Tribal Council signed a resolution Friday asking the Oklahoma legislature to repeal HB 1775, the bill that passed last year banning some curriculum in K-12 schools that teaches about race and gender. The resolution comes after tribal leaders said they’re concerned about the unclear application of the law after...
News On 6
Indigenous Peoples Day: Cherokee Nation Hopes For Seat In Congress
While people around the U.S. honor the history of Indigenous people, one tribal government is calling for Congress to follow through on a promise that has not been fulfilled in nearly 200 years. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, which was formally recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021. To commemorate...
News On 6
Afraid Of Arrest, Iranians Shot Amid Protests Seek Medical Help Online
As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
