Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 56, Jordan 7
American Fork 35, Westlake 7
Brighton 55, Clearfield 14
Cedar Valley 32, Mountain View 7
Davis 47, Weber 21
East 55, Murray 0
Grantsville 28, Union 21
Juan Diego Catholic 48, Ben Lomond 21
Lehi 28, Timpview 24
Morgan 49, Ogden 3
Roy 35, Granger 6
Skyridge 42, Pleasant Grove 0
Spanish Fork 48, Maple Mountain 0
Stansbury 52, Payson 14
Syracuse 38, Layton 0
Timpanogos 34, Tooele 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0