KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO