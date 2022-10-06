Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
q13fox.com
Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl; Victim’s Mother Accused of Helping Him Avoid Arrest
A 35-year-old Centralia man was arrested last week on eight felony sexual abuse charges stemming from two February 2021 incidents where he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s mother, a 34-year-old Centralia woman, was also arrested last week for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping the man avoid arrest.
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Police Continue to Seek Information on Missing Girl
The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to seek information on a girl who went missing more than two weeks ago. Kiona Johnson, 17, was reported missing by the department in late September. Johnson was last seen walking to a store on South Boone Street in Aberdeen on Sept. 18. The Washington State Patrol also issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
shorelineareanews.com
DUI stop of felony suspect leads to narcotics, firearm arrest in Lake City
Officers arrested an armed, suspected felon possessing drugs in Lake City Neighborhood. Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2022 a person called 911 to report a man slumped over in a car in the 12300 block of 31st Ave NE. Fire and arriving officers found a 24-year-old male in...
Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the home and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th...
KING-5
Man found shot dead inside car in Tacoma
A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both found shot inside a car in Tacoma. The man died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Chronicle
Judge Dismisses Case Against Mossyrock Man Accused of Trapping Elderly Father in Residence
The felony case against a Mossyrock man accused of trapping his elderly father inside a residence in July has been dismissed in Lewis County Superior Court. The case consisted of one count of unlawful imprisonment that was filed against Lance R. Swofford, 45, in August. Swofford had been accused of...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
Comments / 1