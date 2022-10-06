Titans vs. Commanders Week 5 injury report: Thursday

The Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans released their second injury report of the week Thursday, and things remained unchanged for Washington.

Safety Percy Butler [quad], right tackle Sam Cosmi [finger], wide receiver Jahan Dotson [hamstring], linebacker Milo Eifler [hamstring] and wide receiver Curtis Samuel [illness] all missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Cosmi’s injury.

“No. No feel for the timeline,” Cosmi said. “He did have surgery. It was done the other day. It was successful, and we’ll see after he gets a chance to see the doctors. It’s really gonna be about wound management as far as that’s concerned, and then we’ll go from there.”

Reliable veteran Cornelius Lucas will fill in for Cosmi at right tackle.

Left tackle Charles Leno [shoulder] and linebacker David Mayo [hamstring] were limited. Rivera said Wednesday he wasn’t worried about Leno.

The Titans had seven players miss practice Thursday, with two new additions in safety Amani Hooker [concussion] and fullback Tory Carter.