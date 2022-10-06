ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans vs. Commanders Week 5 injury report: Thursday

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans released their second injury report of the week Thursday, and things remained unchanged for Washington.

Safety Percy Butler [quad], right tackle Sam Cosmi [finger], wide receiver Jahan Dotson [hamstring], linebacker Milo Eifler [hamstring] and wide receiver Curtis Samuel [illness] all missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Cosmi’s injury.

“No. No feel for the timeline,” Cosmi said. “He did have surgery. It was done the other day. It was successful, and we’ll see after he gets a chance to see the doctors. It’s really gonna be about wound management as far as that’s concerned, and then we’ll go from there.”

Reliable veteran Cornelius Lucas will fill in for Cosmi at right tackle.

Left tackle Charles Leno [shoulder] and linebacker David Mayo [hamstring] were limited. Rivera said Wednesday he wasn’t worried about Leno.

The Titans had seven players miss practice Thursday, with two new additions in safety Amani Hooker [concussion] and fullback Tory Carter.

Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 7 vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama fans, coaches, and players are all hopeful that quarterback Bryce Young will be able to return this week for the important matchup against Tennessee. This past weekend he was replaced by sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe, who played well enough for Alabama to walk away with a win, but not strong enough for fans to be content with him starting against the Vols.
