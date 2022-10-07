ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming

USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates

After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?

AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Gbp#Nfp#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed Hawkishness#Focus#Dxy
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 03, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index bullish trend halted as the bearish pullback started. The index is expected to continue the bearish movement to target the 110.00 support level. Traders will wait until the index reaches the level and print bullish reactions to enter long positions in the U.S dollar. Currently, it is better to wait sideline and avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as the trend is bullish.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Despite Recent Slide, GBP/JPY Still Up 0.32% This Week

The GBP/JPY currency pair fell even more because people were worried that the Fed’s dovish turn might not happen. This was because US economic data was sending mixed signals before Friday’s jobs report. US stocks ended the day with big losses, which made people feel bad. At 162.07, GBP/JPY is trading close to several DMAs.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP

AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
960 The Ref

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY May Break 144.40 Amid a Volatile DXY

In Tokyo, USD/JPY is trading at 144.40. The asset is below 144.50, and as the US dollar index (DXY) picks up on selling, it is expected to be volatile. The DXY dropped below 111.00 and could go back to Wednesday’s low of 110.00. After a slow session in New...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?

CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD to Breach Below 0.5700 as Risk Stays Modest

On a risk-on impulse, the New Zealand dollar regained the 0.5700 level yesterday, which it had lost last Friday. Measures of US economic activity in the US weakening, and some readings showing that inflation in the manufacturing sector is easing, are perceived by market players as a reason for the Fed to slow its pace of tightening. So, the NZD/USD exchange rate is below 0.5700.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

558
Followers
7K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy