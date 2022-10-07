Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates
After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?
AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 03, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index bullish trend halted as the bearish pullback started. The index is expected to continue the bearish movement to target the 110.00 support level. Traders will wait until the index reaches the level and print bullish reactions to enter long positions in the U.S dollar. Currently, it is better to wait sideline and avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as the trend is bullish.
Despite Recent Slide, GBP/JPY Still Up 0.32% This Week
The GBP/JPY currency pair fell even more because people were worried that the Fed’s dovish turn might not happen. This was because US economic data was sending mixed signals before Friday’s jobs report. US stocks ended the day with big losses, which made people feel bad. At 162.07, GBP/JPY is trading close to several DMAs.
AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
AUD/USD May Reach 0.6360; Two-Year Bottom Appears Inescapable
After falling below 0.6400 in the Tokyo session, the AUD/USD pair rapidly recovered. After a healthy decrease, the upward movement is still a pullback and shouldn’t be viewed as a turnaround. With a test back through 0.64 on Friday, the AUD/USD corrected from a crucial point on the charts,...
Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY May Break 144.40 Amid a Volatile DXY
In Tokyo, USD/JPY is trading at 144.40. The asset is below 144.50, and as the US dollar index (DXY) picks up on selling, it is expected to be volatile. The DXY dropped below 111.00 and could go back to Wednesday’s low of 110.00. After a slow session in New...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
NZD/USD to Breach Below 0.5700 as Risk Stays Modest
On a risk-on impulse, the New Zealand dollar regained the 0.5700 level yesterday, which it had lost last Friday. Measures of US economic activity in the US weakening, and some readings showing that inflation in the manufacturing sector is easing, are perceived by market players as a reason for the Fed to slow its pace of tightening. So, the NZD/USD exchange rate is below 0.5700.
US Dollar Index Rallies Towards 112.750 After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday extended gains to trade at about 112.747 after bouncing off 110.063 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
