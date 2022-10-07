ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Alabama week

You have to go back to 1998 – yes, *that* football season – for the last time Tennessee went into the Alabama game unbeaten, but that’s the situation the Vols find themselves in heading into the latest renewal of the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the Crimson Tide. The sixth-ranked Vols, coming off the demolition of LSU last week, will host third-ranked (and also unbeaten) Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel got Alabama week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the showdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Alabama week

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker and cornerback Christian Charles met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday's big game between No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Here's what they had to say about the SEC's game of the week that will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Josh Heupel addresses Jaylen McCollough situation after safety’s arrest

Tennessee’s big weekend with the dominant win at LSU was marred on Sunday by the arrest of one of its defensive starters and team leaders. Safety Jaylen McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday evening following an incident at an apartment complex near campus, a little more than 24 hours after the Vols left Baton Rouge with a 40-13 victory that pushed them to 5-0 heading into the Alabama game. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation during his weekly press conference on Monday, saying he would gather more information about the situation and “will have more for you (then)” after learning about it late Sunday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Setting the table for wild Vols-Bama week

Looking for a discussion to get you started heading into the biggest Third Saturday in October week in a long, long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to set the table for a wild week that’ll conclude with sixth-ranked Tennessee facing third-ranked (or first-ranked) Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Brian Jean
247Sports

Tennessee opens as underdog against Alabama

For the first this season – believe it or not – Tennessee will be in the underdog role according to the oddsmakers, and it took facing the No. 1 team in the country to happen. Alabama on Sunday opened as an 8-point favorite for the clash at Neyland Stadium next week, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Coming off a dominant win at LSU, the Vols, 5-0 for the first time since 2016, will be looking to snap a 15-game losing streak in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy