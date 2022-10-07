Read full article on original website
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Alabama week
You have to go back to 1998 – yes, *that* football season – for the last time Tennessee went into the Alabama game unbeaten, but that’s the situation the Vols find themselves in heading into the latest renewal of the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the Crimson Tide. The sixth-ranked Vols, coming off the demolition of LSU last week, will host third-ranked (and also unbeaten) Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel got Alabama week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the showdown.
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Alabama week
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker and cornerback Christian Charles met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday's big game between No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Here's what they had to say about the SEC's game of the week that will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Five-star edge rusher ready to return to Tennessee on official visit
Samuel M’Pemba visited Tennessee for the first time in June, spending multiple days in Knoxville on an unofficial visit. He’s now ready to take another look at the Vols and attend one of their marquee home games. The five-star Class of 2023 edge rusher from IMG Academy in...
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Josh Heupel addresses Jaylen McCollough situation after safety’s arrest
Tennessee’s big weekend with the dominant win at LSU was marred on Sunday by the arrest of one of its defensive starters and team leaders. Safety Jaylen McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday evening following an incident at an apartment complex near campus, a little more than 24 hours after the Vols left Baton Rouge with a 40-13 victory that pushed them to 5-0 heading into the Alabama game. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation during his weekly press conference on Monday, saying he would gather more information about the situation and “will have more for you (then)” after learning about it late Sunday night.
GoVols247 Podcast: Setting the table for wild Vols-Bama week
Looking for a discussion to get you started heading into the biggest Third Saturday in October week in a long, long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to set the table for a wild week that’ll conclude with sixth-ranked Tennessee facing third-ranked (or first-ranked) Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Brian Kelly scorched after LSU's blowout loss to Tennessee
The loss was LSU's second-worst all-time against the Vols and snapped the Tigers' five-game winning streak in the series. Kelly's team will drop out of the national rankings with the loss and LSU's first SEC loss of the season ends a four-game streak since the season opener. "That’s on me,"...
Tennessee opens as underdog against Alabama
For the first this season – believe it or not – Tennessee will be in the underdog role according to the oddsmakers, and it took facing the No. 1 team in the country to happen. Alabama on Sunday opened as an 8-point favorite for the clash at Neyland Stadium next week, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Coming off a dominant win at LSU, the Vols, 5-0 for the first time since 2016, will be looking to snap a 15-game losing streak in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the Crimson Tide.
Vols set to host highly ranked Florida State commit on official visit
A Top247 defensive lineman who's committed to Florida State is ready to take an official visit to Tennessee.
