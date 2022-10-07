ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers

We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake

photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years.   Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains.   Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross:   "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
PETALUMA, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

