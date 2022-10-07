Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Area Cattlemens Steakhouse will close Santa Rosa restaurant by end of year
"Many of them came as kids and now bring their families."
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
The Mendocino Voice
The Office closes, Elk’s Drew named one of the hundred best wineries in the world, and more!
Editor’s note: We’re trying out a new feature this week covering food, drinks and more across Mendocino County. Think we missed something, want to see more, or have a new tips? Let us know what you think at [email protected]. Legendary bar and restaurant closes in Ukiah. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
KTVU FOX 2
Fifth anniversary of the deadly Tubbs fire is this weekend
The fire killed 23 people in Sonoma County. It burned 36,807 acres and destroyed 6,957 structures, reducing to ash scores of homes in the Coffey Park and Fountaingrove neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and in the community of Larkfield-Wikiup, north of Santa Rosa.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
L.A. Weekly
The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers
We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake
photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years. Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains. Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross: "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
'Stronger and better' | Survivors remember North Bay Tubbs Fire 5 years later
Wildfire survivors gathered to remember what was lost and how far the community has moved forward since the tragedy.
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
allthatsinteresting.com
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
Woman hospitalized following Santa Rosa house fire, $20,000 in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa woman was taken to a local hospital Saturday following a fire at her residence that appears to have been started by combustible materials left on top of a floor heater unit. Santa Rosa firefighters received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at about 6:30 a.m. […]
sftimes.com
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air drug markets in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who used social media to help close the open-air drug markets in San Francisco appears to be making progress. The city has now installed physical barriers on the sidewalk where rampant drug use was taking place. “You don’t know how happy I am to come outside and see my […]
Comments / 0