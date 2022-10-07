Read full article on original website
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
Ramp Closures At Interstate 80/39 Interchange In La Salle
Patching of Interstate 80 ramps at the Interstate 39 interchange means some closures this week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, patching and shoulder reconstruction has started on all ramps taking you from I-80 to I-39. Because of this work, ramps from westbound I-80 to southbound I-39 and from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-39 are closed until Friday morning. There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-39 around the interchange.
UPDATE: Sunday 11:15am 2 men injured in Sunday incident; La Salle police investigating
La Salle police looking into an incident Sunday in which two men were hurt. The report says officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street around 2:45am. There, they found two men, ages 39 and 49, who apparently had been battered – the youngest apparently stabbed. He was taken first to St. Margaret's Peru then to OSF St. Francis with NON-Life threatening injuries. The oldest victim refused medical treatment.
