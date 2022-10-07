Patching of Interstate 80 ramps at the Interstate 39 interchange means some closures this week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, patching and shoulder reconstruction has started on all ramps taking you from I-80 to I-39. Because of this work, ramps from westbound I-80 to southbound I-39 and from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-39 are closed until Friday morning. There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-39 around the interchange.

LASALLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO