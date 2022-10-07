Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
Ohio Senate debate with Tim Ryan, JD Vance descends into attacks
Both candidates sought to tailor their messages to the working-class voters who could determine the election in an evening peppered with barbs and one-liners.
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
Comments / 0