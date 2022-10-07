On October 9, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision. A female was riding a jet ski on the Columbia River westbound, and a male was riding a jet ski headed southbound when they collided. The female, 39 years of age, did not survive her injuries. The male and the female were not known to one another.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO