Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Jet Skier Arrested After Fatal Crash
On October 9, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision. A female was riding a jet ski on the Columbia River westbound, and a male was riding a jet ski headed southbound when they collided. The female, 39 years of age, did not survive her injuries. The male and the female were not known to one another.
Comments / 0