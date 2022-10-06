Jason A. Duprat's white coat is typical of a certified registered nurse anesthetist. His podcast microphone is not. Duprat, Healthcare Entrepreneur Academy podcast host and UCF alumnus, was appointed to serve on the UCF College of Nursing Advisory Board on Aug. 19. In addition to inspiring healthcare professionals through his entrepreneurship, he will assist Dr. Mary Lou Sole, dean of the College of Nursing, in planning the future of the college, establishing partnerships in the industry, helping garner financial support and upholding the reputation of the college.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO