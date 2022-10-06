Read full article on original website
UCF men's soccer snaps losing streak with win over FIU
The UCF men’s soccer team won 3-1 on the road against FIU on Sunday night. “All the work we’ve put is rewarded with a win that brings us together to keep moving forward toward our goals,” UCF forward Gino Vivi said. The first 10 minutes were a...
UCF volleyball rebounds with road sweep over Tulane
UCF volleyball defeated Tulane in a road sweep on Sunday afternoon (25-22, 25-22, 25-20). The Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season on Friday against Houston, where they fell in four sets against the Cougars. The Knights put that loss behind them in New Orleans, defeating the Green...
UCF FinTech master’s program prepares students for the world of business
UCF’s FinTech master's degree program became the first of its kind offered in partnership with computer science this fall. FinTech student Hend Aljeeb traveled 7,541 miles away from her home in Bahrain just to attend the program. “I really liked UCF because it’s a cross-discipline between the computer science...
UCF College of Nursing welcomes health care entrepreneur to advisory board
Jason A. Duprat's white coat is typical of a certified registered nurse anesthetist. His podcast microphone is not. Duprat, Healthcare Entrepreneur Academy podcast host and UCF alumnus, was appointed to serve on the UCF College of Nursing Advisory Board on Aug. 19. In addition to inspiring healthcare professionals through his entrepreneurship, he will assist Dr. Mary Lou Sole, dean of the College of Nursing, in planning the future of the college, establishing partnerships in the industry, helping garner financial support and upholding the reputation of the college.
WEBCAST: UCF Young Democratic Socialists of America protest Hurricane response - 10/10/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Jeff Laux. Producer: Kyle DeWitt. Associate Producer: Gabrielle Wilson. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
Coming out workshop addresses difficult experiences for LGBTQ+ community
UCF students and faculty gathered at a workshop held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Friday where they shared their challenging and painful coming out experiences. October is LGBT History Month and with National Coming Out Day being celebrated on Tuesday, this workshop served as the perfect way to honor the occasions.
