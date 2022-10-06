ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF men's soccer snaps losing streak with win over FIU

The UCF men’s soccer team won 3-1 on the road against FIU on Sunday night. “All the work we’ve put is rewarded with a win that brings us together to keep moving forward toward our goals,” UCF forward Gino Vivi said. The first 10 minutes were a...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF volleyball rebounds with road sweep over Tulane

UCF volleyball defeated Tulane in a road sweep on Sunday afternoon (25-22, 25-22, 25-20). The Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season on Friday against Houston, where they fell in four sets against the Cougars. The Knights put that loss behind them in New Orleans, defeating the Green...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF FinTech master’s program prepares students for the world of business

UCF’s FinTech master's degree program became the first of its kind offered in partnership with computer science this fall. FinTech student Hend Aljeeb traveled 7,541 miles away from her home in Bahrain just to attend the program. “I really liked UCF because it’s a cross-discipline between the computer science...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF College of Nursing welcomes health care entrepreneur to advisory board

Jason A. Duprat's white coat is typical of a certified registered nurse anesthetist. His podcast microphone is not. Duprat, Healthcare Entrepreneur Academy podcast host and UCF alumnus, was appointed to serve on the UCF College of Nursing Advisory Board on Aug. 19. In addition to inspiring healthcare professionals through his entrepreneurship, he will assist Dr. Mary Lou Sole, dean of the College of Nursing, in planning the future of the college, establishing partnerships in the industry, helping garner financial support and upholding the reputation of the college.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Temple, TX
University Park, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
University Park, TX
College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
University Park, TX
Sports
City
University Park, TX
Orlando, FL
Sports
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

WEBCAST: UCF Young Democratic Socialists of America protest Hurricane response - 10/10/2022

UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Jeff Laux. Producer: Kyle DeWitt. Associate Producer: Gabrielle Wilson. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Coming out workshop addresses difficult experiences for LGBTQ+ community

UCF students and faculty gathered at a workshop held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Friday where they shared their challenging and painful coming out experiences. October is LGBT History Month and with National Coming Out Day being celebrated on Tuesday, this workshop served as the perfect way to honor the occasions.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy