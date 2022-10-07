(Ames, IA) -- There's been a new, and successful push in the past year to distribute mental health literature to Iowa farmers. Iowa State University Extension has used a $500,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture to come up with publications, to be distributed by people who come indirect contact with farmers and other rural Iowans. Outreach Specialist David Brown says they had hoped to distribute about 2,000 of the publications, but have given out more than 25,000 in 86 of Iowa's 99 counties.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO