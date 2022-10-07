Read full article on original website
Check Out This 2,560 Pound Pumpkin That Just Set a New US Record
An annual pumpkin weighing contest just took place in California and a new record has been set! A man named Travis Gienger Travis Gienger brought a pumpkin weighing 2,560 pounds! Gieger, who is originally from Minnesota, apparently drove the pumpkin 35 hours to Half Moon Bay just to enter it into this infamous contest, according to KTLA.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
Iowa Agribusinesses Sharing Mental Health Resources With Rural Iowans
(Ames, IA) -- There's been a new, and successful push in the past year to distribute mental health literature to Iowa farmers. Iowa State University Extension has used a $500,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture to come up with publications, to be distributed by people who come indirect contact with farmers and other rural Iowans. Outreach Specialist David Brown says they had hoped to distribute about 2,000 of the publications, but have given out more than 25,000 in 86 of Iowa's 99 counties.
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:
Governor Feeling Fine After Surgery
Governor McKee will not be making any public appearances today. His office says the Governor had what they are referring to as an "unscheduled medical procedure" to correct a urinary tract issue. His spokesman says he is feeling fine and should be ready to make appearances on Tuesday. (Photo Credit:...
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
Garret Talks About Katie Hobbs Organizing "Slave Day" In High School
Democrat Katie Hobbs, a two-time convicted racist, was a leader of her high school's student council that organized "Slave Day" which had students sold to others at an auction and forced the slaves to perform embarrassing acts of servitude. This should end her horrific campaign.
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
North Carolina Lottery Player Wins Big After Nearly Throwing Out Her Ticket
A lottery player in North Carolina got a bit extra luck when a glance at the lottery ticket she was about to throw away proved that it scored her a huge prize. Jacqueline Leigh, of Roper, recently stopped by the Roper Food Mart on N.C. 32 to pick up a $5 Hot 5's scratch-off ticket. Thinking she didn't land a prize, she was about to toss the ticket in the trash when a second glance revealed that it was actually a winner, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:
